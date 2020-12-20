William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $5.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,323 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after acquiring an additional 552,060 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,936,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,464 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.