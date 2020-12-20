Wing Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Wing has a total market capitalization of $12.51 million and $8.64 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Wing token can now be bought for approximately $19.25 or 0.00081981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00148869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.97 or 0.00775144 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00178651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00375403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00076721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00120531 BTC.

About Wing

Wing’s total supply is 2,365,489 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,091 tokens. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance.

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

