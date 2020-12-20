Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WDAY. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Workday from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.46.

WDAY opened at $241.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of -129.08 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $248.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 88,339 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.73, for a total transaction of $19,587,406.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,470 shares of company stock valued at $96,102,616. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after acquiring an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Workday by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after purchasing an additional 53,248 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

