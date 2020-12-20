Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Receives $39.76 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.76.

WYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYND. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -356.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

