Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,959 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $1,083,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,834,312.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WYND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

Wyndham Destinations stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $53.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.46.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

