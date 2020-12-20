XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ XBIT opened at $17.03 on Friday. XBiotech has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,981,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,212,851.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,899. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of XBiotech during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in XBiotech by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in XBiotech by 24.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in XBiotech by 568.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

