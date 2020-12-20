XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Up 9.9%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.89 and last traded at $45.56. Approximately 232,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 374% from the average daily volume of 49,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a P/E ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 17,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 51,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $942,089.12. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 290,785 shares of company stock worth $6,663,721 and have sold 91,000 shares worth $3,213,847. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of XOMA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

