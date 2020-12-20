Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.63

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 3068065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Xperi in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Xperi alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.52. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Xperi by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 88,046 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 148,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 288,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 179,556 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Company Profile (NASDAQ:XPER)

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.