Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Trading Down 0.1%

Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.20. Approximately 2,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 21,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RVNU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 231,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 6.43% of Xtrackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

