Ycash Price Tops $0.10 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 20th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $34,889.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.91 or 0.00314139 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00041505 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00047762 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,614,212 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

