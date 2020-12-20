Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Receives $55.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.45.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $116,688.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,109.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $31,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

