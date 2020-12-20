Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will report $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99. American Tower reported earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $9.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,671. American Tower has a 52-week low of $174.32 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,828 shares of company stock valued at $645,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 244.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,643,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,955,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

