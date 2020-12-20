Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report sales of $7.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.90 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $34.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.35 billion to $35.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $37.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.85 billion to $38.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Deere & Company from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $281.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.70. 3,274,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.83 and a 200 day moving average of $207.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $271.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Deere & Company by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $55,000. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

