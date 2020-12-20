Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will post $77.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.82 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.80 million. Plug Power posted sales of $91.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full-year sales of $294.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $289.70 million to $301.19 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $412.67 million, with estimates ranging from $390.00 million to $444.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -102.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $33.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.88.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 356,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 68,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $1,019,561.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,173.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,400,595 shares of company stock worth $70,748,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

