Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.07 Billion

Brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post $2.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $7.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $8.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.94.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 5,058,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.95.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 173.4% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

