Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,901,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,420,414. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $806.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of -0.11.

In other Vaxart news, Director Wouter Latour sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $2,106,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vaxart during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxart by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.