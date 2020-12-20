Zacks: Analysts Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report sales of $4.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.28 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies also posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $17.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $17.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.72 billion to $17.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. Evercore ISI began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.44.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,792,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,056. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, Director Lloyd M. Yates sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $766,801.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,195.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

