Zacks: Analysts Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post sales of $142.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.86 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $177.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $601.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.62 million to $608.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $634.01 million, with estimates ranging from $598.41 million to $670.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.60. 330,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,369. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.05.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,374 shares of company stock worth $10,070,300. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 199.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

