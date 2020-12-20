Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to Announce $4.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) will report $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings. Sinclair Broadcast Group reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 359.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $11.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by $14.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBGI. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, VP Frederick G. Smith bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.72 per share, for a total transaction of $8,616,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,035 shares of company stock valued at $648,124. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,087,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,379,000 after purchasing an additional 69,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,174,000 after purchasing an additional 210,530 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,631 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBGI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 1,289,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,810. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $34.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.