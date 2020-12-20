Zacks: Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will announce $4.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.08 billion and the lowest is $4.72 billion. Tenet Healthcare posted sales of $4.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $17.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.44 billion to $17.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.66 billion to $19.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE THC traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,602,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,718,570 shares of company stock worth $69,647,416. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

