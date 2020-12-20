Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $753.62 Million

Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will report sales of $753.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $735.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $768.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $750.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 4,800 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wallace E. Goodwin sold 5,600 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $292,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,269 shares of company stock worth $6,164,183. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,030. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

