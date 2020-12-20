Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Apache’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Apache posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apache from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 144.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,391,000 after buying an additional 4,958,949 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the second quarter worth $22,702,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 371.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,799,000 after buying an additional 1,330,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 463.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 1,148,263 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,712,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,780,605. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 4.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

