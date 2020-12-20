Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.57 Billion

Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce sales of $10.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.66 billion and the lowest is $10.47 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $7.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year sales of $42.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.97 billion to $45.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $63.12. The stock had a trading volume of 21,177,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,360,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

