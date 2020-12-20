Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.77 billion. Thor Industries reported sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $10.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.71 billion to $11.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,000. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day moving average is $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,986,000 after acquiring an additional 106,181 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,843,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,565.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

