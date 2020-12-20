Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) to Post $0.04 EPS

Brokerages predict that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.72 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 72.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on BlackBerry and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

BB stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 49,470,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,800. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.23.

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 558,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $2,605,874.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,783,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,007,501.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,273 shares of company stock worth $3,853,961 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 52,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 82,924 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter worth $247,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after purchasing an additional 198,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

