Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) to Hold

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

CABA stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.75. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $19.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $377,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 174.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 28,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

