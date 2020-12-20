Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get MacroGenics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

MGNX opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.43. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 258.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.