Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) to Hold

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.90. Moleculin Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 40.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Moleculin Biotech by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 6.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

