Zacks Investment Research Lowers China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHINA DISTANCE EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED is a leading provider of online education in China focusing on professional education. The courses offered by the Company through its websites are designed to help professionals and other course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers in China in the areas of accounting, law, healthcare, construction engineering, information technology and other industries. “

Shares of NYSE DL opened at $9.57 on Thursday. China Distance Education has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). China Distance Education had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that China Distance Education will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Distance Education by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Distance Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Distance Education during the second quarter worth about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of China Distance Education by 15.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of China Distance Education by 32.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 36,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

China Distance Education Company Profile

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

