Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $439.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadcom’s Q4 performance was driven by increases in Semiconductor solutions and Infrastructure software revenues. The company remains well-poised to gain from robust adoption of Wi-Fi 6 in access gateway, and cable DOCSIS 3.1 products. Acceleration in 5G deployment, significant production ramp up and increase in radio frequency (RF) content favors prospects. Synergies from acquisitions of CA and Symantec’s enterprise security business are anticipated to boost the company’s presence in infrastructure software vertical. The company also provided encouraging guidance for first quarter of fiscal 2021 on strong uptick in wireless revenues. However, anticipated sluggishness in enterprise demand is likely to affect revenues from Brocade and server storage businesses. Shares of Broadcom have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVGO. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $417.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $434.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $435.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.99, for a total value of $2,229,484.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,483 shares of company stock valued at $156,549,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

