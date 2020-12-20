Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) to “Buy”

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FMAO. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

FMAO opened at $24.03 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $268.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. Research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 176.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 123.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.93% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

