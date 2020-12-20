Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other research firms have also commented on VEON. ValuEngine raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. VTB Capital raised shares of VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of VEON from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VEON from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VEON in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. VEON has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VEON will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VEON in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in VEON by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 55,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

