Zebi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Zebi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00148201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00022013 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00797980 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00213167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00371853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00118925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00074908 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Liquid, DDEX and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

