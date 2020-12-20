Zel (ZEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $597,184.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, Zel has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $2.94 million and $597,184.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00318864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00042419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00051498 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 118,668,225 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

