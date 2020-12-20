Zero Trading Up 21.6% Over Last Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $72,301.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00324459 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00041848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00047776 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,435,883 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

