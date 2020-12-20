Zero (ZER) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $265,412.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00318522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000743 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,433,987 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

