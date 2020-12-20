Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zomedica Corp. is a veterinary health company. It creates products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica Corp., formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Zomedica stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. Zomedica has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.22.

Zomedica (NYSE:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zomedica will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZOM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica during the third quarter worth $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Zomedica during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

