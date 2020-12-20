ZTCoin (ZT) Price Tops $0.0490 on Top Exchanges

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 20th. One ZTCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000940 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZTCoin has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00055279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00367356 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003881 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00017346 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026145 BTC.

ZTCoin Profile

ZTCoin is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. ZTCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial. ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

