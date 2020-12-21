-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%.

MCHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marchex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.42.

NASDAQ:MCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.13. 43,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,241. The company has a market cap of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. Marchex has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,640,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 98,202 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 249,402 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marchex by 57.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Marchex by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 184,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares in the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Featured Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.