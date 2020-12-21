$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,019.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Photronics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 202.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 37.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $733.47 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.