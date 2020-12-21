$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. Kinross Gold reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CSFB set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC opened at $7.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.81. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

