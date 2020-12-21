$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. Iron Mountain posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $29.48 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

