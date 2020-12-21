-$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to post ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.56). Altimmune posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.91) to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Altimmune stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $412.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

