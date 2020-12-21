$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX) to report $1.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

NASDAQ:OCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,752. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.