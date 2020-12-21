-$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.31). Zogenix posted earnings of ($1.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($3.59). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($1.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Get Zogenix alerts:

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 354.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

NASDAQ ZGNX opened at $19.99 on Monday. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.13 per share, with a total value of $161,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $311,100.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $901,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 46,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zogenix (ZGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.