$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) to post sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.81 billion. The Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Michaels Companies.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

MIK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.33. 89,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,049. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $13.35.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $100,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIK. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 99.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,797,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

