10,144 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 310.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,340,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,064,000 after buying an additional 4,795,581 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,409,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,498,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,494 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,879,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,003,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 575,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

In other news, VP Briony R. Quinn sold 10,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $88,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,231.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Tennis sold 25,068 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $207,061.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 290,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.