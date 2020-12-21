12,839 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,839 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 109.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,057 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,645,000 after purchasing an additional 318,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $28,140,000 after purchasing an additional 448,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 66.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,615 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.75 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.52, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

