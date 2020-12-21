$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will post sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.10 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $62.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.16 million to $63.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $68.60 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $71.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SONM. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

