1,402 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of NIO by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NIO by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NIO from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.70 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NYSE:NIO opened at $46.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of -50.24 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

